Enjoy the freedom to live and work where you thrive with easy video meetings from Whereby

Whereby is a flexible tool providing you with video meetings in the browser – no downloads & no logins for guests

Business

Small and medium teams
Multiple users & admins
10 to ∞ Meeting rooms
from
$ 59.99 / month
Custom domain
Your own unique domain for your business.
companyname.whereby.com
Branded Rooms
Custom logo and background for your rooms.
Recording included
Record your meetings, download, store locally, and share.
Priority Support
Support when you need it.
Personal and Team Rooms
Every user has their own personal room, and shares team rooms.
Up to 12 Participants
Desktop & Mobile Access
Secure Conversations
Screen Sharing
Lock Rooms
Calendar Integration
Multiple Users & Admins

Pro

Individual use for professionals
1 user
3 Meeting rooms
$ 9.99 / month
Custom URL
Custom and unique URL for your rooms.
whereby.com/yourname
Branded Rooms
Custom logo and background for your rooms.
Recording ($5 add-on)
Record your meetings, download, store locally, and share.
Premium Support
Up to 12 Participants
Desktop & Mobile Access
Secure Conversations
Screen Sharing
Lock Rooms

Free

Personal use
1 user
1 Meeting room
Free
Custom URL
Custom and unique URL for your rooms.
whereby.com/yourname
Up to 4 Participants
Desktop & Mobile Access
Secure Conversations
Screen Sharing
Lock Rooms
New!

Meetings API

Add video meetings on your website or app with the Whereby Meeting API
Build something amazing from where you thrive

Product features

  • Join with a click

    No downloads, PIN codes or registration for guests

  • Screen sharing

    Easy screen sharing allows teams to quickly resolve questions, workshop ideas, and pitch to clients.

  • Simple room links

    Easy screen sharing allows teams to quickly resolve questions, workshop ideas, and pitch to clients.

  • Custom branding

    Add custom backgrounds and logos to showcase your brand.

  • Recording

    Never miss a meeting again. Record, download and share.

  • Mobile support

    Join from your phone via browser or iOS app.

  • Townhall meetings

    Host up to 50 participants.

Video meetings with your team and clients from wherever you do your work

