Whereby is a flexible tool providing you with video meetings in the browser – no downloads & no logins for guests
Tailored plans
Business
Small and medium teams
Multiple users & admins
10 to ∞ Meeting rooms
Details
Custom domain
Your own unique domain for your business.companyname.whereby.com
Branded Rooms
Custom logo and background for your rooms.
Recording included
Record your meetings, download, store locally, and share.
Priority Support
Support when you need it.
Personal and Team Rooms
Every user has their own personal room, and shares team rooms.
Up to 12 Participants
Desktop & Mobile Access
Secure Conversations
Screen Sharing
Lock Rooms
Calendar Integration
Multiple Users & Admins
Pro
Individual use for professionals
1 user
3 Meeting rooms
Details
Custom URL
Custom and unique URL for your rooms.whereby.com/yourname
Branded Rooms
Custom logo and background for your rooms.
Recording ($5 add-on)
Record your meetings, download, store locally, and share.
Premium Support
Up to 12 Participants
Desktop & Mobile Access
Secure Conversations
Screen Sharing
Lock Rooms
Free
Personal use
1 user
1 Meeting room
Details
Custom URL
Custom and unique URL for your rooms.whereby.com/yourname
Up to 4 Participants
Desktop & Mobile Access
Secure Conversations
Screen Sharing
Lock Rooms
New!
Meetings API
Build something amazing from where you thrive
Product features
Join with a click
No downloads, PIN codes or registration for guests
Screen sharing
Easy screen sharing allows teams to quickly resolve questions, workshop ideas, and pitch to clients.
Simple room links
Easy screen sharing allows teams to quickly resolve questions, workshop ideas, and pitch to clients.
Custom branding
Add custom backgrounds and logos to showcase your brand.
Recording
Never miss a meeting again. Record, download and share.
Mobile support
Join from your phone via browser or iOS app.
Townhall meetings
Host up to 50 participants.
